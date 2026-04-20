Massive Viral Brawl Breaks Out at Texas Whataburger, on Video

There was a huge fight at a Texas burger joint over the weekend that's gone viral ... and we're learning more about it.

Video of several women beating the hell out of one another spread on social media like wildfire Monday ... and it's pretty tough to watch, it's so brutal. There are kicks and punches all over the place -- while employees just stand by, taking video on their phones.

WATCH: All out brawl at a Whataburger in Waco TXpic.twitter.com/XJQXaa0Vjv @Breaking911

Waco Police tell TMZ ... officers responded to Whataburger just before 6 AM Sunday ... but everyone was gone by the time officers arrived. They're aware of the video and have seen it ... so there's plenty of evidence if any of the girls come back!

And that's not the only fast-food fight making lines ... because TMZ reported just a couple of days ago Ice Spice was assaulted inside a Hollywood McDonald's.

Ice Spice's attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ ... "The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."