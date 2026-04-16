Alan Ritchson Injury Photos Taken by Cops After Street Fight With Neighbor
Alan Ritchson Injury Photos From Street Bike Fight
Published
Alan Ritchson looks like he didn't take much of a beating in his street fight with a neighbor ... he escaped with minor injuries, especially compared to his opponent.
TMZ obtained a slew of photos from police in Tennessee documenting Alan's injuries ... and it looks like the biggest damage inflicted is a gash near an elbow.
Cops took photos of his hands and forearms, but we're not seeing much there.
Compare this to how Alan's neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, looked after the brawl ... and it looks like Ronnie got the worst of it.
Of course, this all jibes with the video we've shown you from the fight, which Alan clearly won.
Alan and Ronnie both escaped criminal charges related to the incident, but they didn't escape injury.