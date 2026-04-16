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Alan Ritchson Injury Photos Taken by Cops After Street Fight With Neighbor

Alan Ritchson Injury Photos From Street Bike Fight

By TMZ Staff
Published
alan ritchson fight and injury getty tmz
Getty/TMZ

Alan Ritchson looks like he didn't take much of a beating in his street fight with a neighbor ... he escaped with minor injuries, especially compared to his opponent.

TMZ obtained a slew of photos from police in Tennessee documenting Alan's injuries ... and it looks like the biggest damage inflicted is a gash near an elbow.

Alan Ritchson Injury Photos
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The Injuries Launch Gallery
Brentwood TN Police

Cops took photos of his hands and forearms, but we're not seeing much there.

Compare this to how Alan's neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, looked after the brawl ... and it looks like Ronnie got the worst of it.

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NEIGHBOR BEATDOWN
Video: 'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Allegedly Beats Up Neighbor
TMZ.com

Of course, this all jibes with the video we've shown you from the fight, which Alan clearly won.

Alan and Ronnie both escaped criminal charges related to the incident, but they didn't escape injury.

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