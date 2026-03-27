'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson's Neighbor Received Over 100 Threats After Fight

As if Ronnie Taylor's bad week couldn't get worse ... well, it has! After getting a major ass-whoopin' by "Reacher" actor Alan Ritchson, Ronnie now says he's had to endure over 100 threats from people pissed about his fight with the Hollywood star.

Ronnie tells TMZ ... he's been receiving threatening text messages and cell phone calls from Ritchson's angry fans after their video-recorded battle royale last Sunday on the streets of Brentwood, Tennessee, where both men live.

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As we first reported ... Ronnie jumped out in front of Ritchson's motorcycle to stop him from allegedly speeding through the neighborhood, leading to Ronnie's ass-kicking. The Brentwood PD determined Ritchson acted in self-defense and dropped the case with no formal charges brought against the actor.

According to Ronnie, one of Ritchson's fans called from a blocked number to say he couldn't wait for Ronnie to stand in front of his motorcycle so he could watch Ronnie breathe out of a tube. Ronnie said another caller from a blocked number threatened to put him in a wheelchair.

Regarding the text messages, Ronnie says one of them read, "Die, die, die." And a second text message -- Ronnie says -- got really personal. The sender stated, "I hope your wife divorces you and your kids never speak to you again and you die a horrible death."

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Ronnie said he sought out the unofficial advice of a police officer, who told him if he feels concerned about the threats, he should file a formal complaint with the PD. But, Ronnie decided the haters are just trolls, so he hasn't filed a police report ... at least for now.