Alan Ritchson's Neighbor Says 'Not a F***ing Penny' Exchanged in Case

I Got the Crap Beat Outta Me and Didn't Get a F***ing Penny!!!

The guy Alan Ritchson beat up on video tells us he dropped charges against the actor ... without any money being exchanged between them.

Ronnie Taylor -- Alan's belligerent neighbor who confronted him for tearing through their quiet neighborhood on a motorcycle -- tells TMZ he dropped charges because he had zero interest in going to court.

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He says, "I was only interested in the safety of my neighborhood because he was racing through the neighborhood."

Ronnie previously said he thought the speeds Alan and his sons were reaching on their bikes were unsafe for other kids who live on the block.

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Ronnie says ... "He's a Hollywood superstar and I'm not. He's got lawyers. I didn't even lawyer up."

According to Ronnie, the police first called Alan, who ended up dropping charges, and then called Ronnie, who followed suit.

As we reported, police actually determined that Ritchson's actions in beating up Ronnie were in self-defense ... but Ronnie tells us the cops only informed him of this after he dropped charges.

He says, "Police told me standing in front of him and his bike was enough for the claim of self-defense."

He adds, "I never took a swing at the guy. I pushed him -- that's all I did. I think that also had something to do with the self-defense."