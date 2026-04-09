Alan Ritchson Talks to Cops on Body Cam Video After Fight With Neighbor

Alan Ritchson told cops his neighbor smelled of alcohol after their altercation over him riding motorcycles around the neighborhood ... police body cam video shows.

The new footage posted by Law&Crime Network captures Ritchson and his neighbor Ronnie Taylor speaking to the first officers to show up at the scene, each telling their two distinct sides of the story.

In the video, Ritchson shows the officers the video he recorded from his chest harness during the incident ... while also telling them he thinks they should make Taylor take a toxicology test. To be clear, this is Ritchson's opinion ... there is no evidence Taylor was intoxicated at the time of the altercation.

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Ritchson's obviously upset ... especially since he worries cops will simply believe Taylor's the victim, since he called the police -- while Ritchson swears Taylor was the "only aggressor" in the situation last month.

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Taylor admits he did step in front of Ritchson's bike ... but, he claims -- as he told us -- he just wanted to protect the kids in the neighborhood, a suburb of Nashville, Tennessee.

He becomes emotional while telling officers what happened ... with his voice cracking as he recounts Ritchson aggressively knocking him down and hitting him multiple times.

As you know ... neither Ritchson nor Taylor will be charged in connection to this incident -- the Brentwood Police Department tells us, "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense. Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges."