Mass Shooting Near Festival in Ohio Leaves at Least 12 Injured

A historic festival in Ohio could have turned into a blood fest Saturday after gunmen sprayed at least 12 people with bullets nearby, critically injuring two, according to police.

The bullets started flying around 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival in Toledo as a pair of gunmen unloaded their firearms, "probably" shooting at each other, Toledo Police Deputy Chief Joseph Heffernan said.

At least 12 people were shot on Saturday near a festival in Toledo, Ohio, authorities said. Two of the victims are in critical condition.



Authorities believe there may have been multiple shooters, but there are no suspects in custody as of Saturday night.



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Hundreds of people -- including children -- were attending the festival just a stone's throw away, officials said. It's unclear if any of the attendees were struck by gunfire.

Play video content Video: Ohio Festival Shooting Presser Toledo Police Department

After the shooting, the assailants fled the scene, leaving two people in critical condition. The conditions of the other victims were not released.

Toledo Police Lieutenant Dan Gerken said all the victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, adding that most were in their early 20s.

Gerken did not provide a motive, saying the investigation is still in its early stages ... detectives are interviewing victims and witnesses and collecting video evidence.

Meanwhile, the two-day festival was canceled for Sunday with organizers saying in a statement that it would not be compassionate or responsible to continue with the event.