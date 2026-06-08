Andy Cohen Details How He Met Boyfriend Kevin Sobieski

Play video content Video: Andy Cohen Reveals How He Met New Boyfriend Radio Andy/SiriusXM

It's true what they say ... when you know, you know ... just ask Andy Cohen, who's opening up about Cupid striking with his new BF Kevin Sobieski ... and sounding totally smitten!!!

Speaking on Radio Andy, the Bravo kingpin sweetly referred to Kevin as "the person" ... revealing he first laid eyes on Kevin at a pal's Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons last year, and the two hit it off right away.

Andy is clearly lovestruck, gushing over Kevin's strength, kindness and easygoing nature.

Plus, Andy says Kevin is great with his kids.

Andy also made sure to give a little credit to fate, admitting he almost skipped the party altogether because Hamptons invites aren't exactly flooding his inbox ... but he dragged himself there anyway and ended up meeting Kevin.