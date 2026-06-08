Kris Jenner Hangs Out With Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi On Yacht in Mallorca

Kris Jenner linked up with Ellen DeGeneres off the coast of a Spanish island ... and when these two get together, you can bet it's all about sunshine and good times!

The pair, along with Ellen's wife, Portia de Rossi, were spotted kicking back aboard a luxury yacht off the coast of Mallorca ... and nobody looked more relaxed than momager Kris, who went full vacation mode as she stretched out on a sun lounger.

Check out the photos ... after soaking up some rays, Ellen and Portia cranked things up a notch, hopping on a jet ski to take in the stunning coastline from the water.

The vibe looked blissfully chill ... but if you thought Ellen was going to let Kris relax all day, think again.

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Just like her talk show days, Ellen pulled a scare prank on Kris ... and the reaction was priceless. Seriously, Ellen's social media post from onboard the yacht is hilarious.