Ellen DeGeneres Goes Mansion Shopping Despite Nationwide Protest Call

Ellen DeGeneres’ gander across the pond looks like it hit pause -- 'cause she popped up back in Montecito mansion-hunting ... the same day of calling for a nationwide shutdown.

The ex-talk show host preached in an IG post, "no work, no school, no shopping" in protest over ICE brutality in Minnesota -- something tons of other Americans have been preaching today -- but that vibe didn’t exactly stick while out in luxe-land touring not one, but two mega-mansions Friday. Talk about do as I say, not as I stroll!

Take a look at these pics -- these weren’t casual Zillow scrolls -- we’re talking $35M and $17M spreads, beach strolls, full walkthrough mode with wife Portia de Rossi by her side.

Quite the pivot from the chilly UK life she embraced for political reasons while vowing to "get the hell out" of the States over Donald Trump's election.

Though politics seemed to be back on her mind -- calling for a shutdown while ironically house-hunting in one of Cali’s richest zip codes.