Ellen DeGeneres Goes Mansion Shopping Despite Nationwide Protest Call

Ellen DeGeneres Pls Don't Shop In Protest ... Unless You're Rich Like Me!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Ellen Degeneres Goes House Hunting On The Beach
Backgrid

Ellen DeGeneres’ gander across the pond looks like it hit pause -- 'cause she popped up back in Montecito mansion-hunting ... the same day of calling for a nationwide shutdown.

The ex-talk show host preached in an IG post, "no work, no school, no shopping" in protest over ICE brutality in Minnesota -- something tons of other Americans have been preaching today -- but that vibe didn’t exactly stick while out in luxe-land touring not one, but two mega-mansions Friday. Talk about do as I say, not as I stroll!

013026_ellen_degeneres.01_00_48_05
TOURING THE PROPERTY
BACKGRID

Take a look at these pics -- these weren’t casual Zillow scrolls -- we’re talking $35M and $17M spreads, beach strolls, full walkthrough mode with wife Portia de Rossi by her side.

0130-Ellen-Degeneres-House-Hunting-SUB-5
Backgrid

Quite the pivot from the chilly UK life she embraced for political reasons while vowing to "get the hell out" of the States over Donald Trump's election.

0130-Ellen-Degeneres-House-Hunting-SUB-2
Backgrid

Though politics seemed to be back on her mind -- calling for a shutdown while ironically house-hunting in one of Cali’s richest zip codes.

ellen degeneres ice insta
Instagram / @ellendegeneres

Guess that's celeb activism for you. 🙄

