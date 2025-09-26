Ellen DeGeneres Share Heartbreaking Message After Former Guest Dies at 19

Ellen DeGeneres shares a heartfelt tribute to Tayt Andersen-- a young boy born with only half his heart -- after he passed away on Friday.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The former talk show host shared a video on Instagram in which she expresses her grief at Tayt's death and sends condolences to his mother, Chrissy Becker ... calling him a very special guest.

Fans will remember Tayt as a little boy who called Ellen his "girlfriend" ... and, Ellen called him her "boyfriend" in return -- which she jokes came as a shock to her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Ellen says Tayt brought joy and laughter to every room into which he walked ... adding he will be dearly missed.

The video then shows a compilation of Tayt's appearances on the show ... detailing his health difficulties and showing the bond between himself, his mother and Ellen.

It's a heartbreaking watch ... and, it's clear Ellen got emotional just talking about Tayt. She wrote in the caption, "I love you Tayt. I love you Chrissy. You touched so many lives."

Tayt's family released a statement to both his Instagram and to Chrissy's this morning ... writing Tayt was "released from his bodily prison early this morning, at 1:30 a.m. CT, surrounded by the fierce love of his family."

The statement explains Tayt took a turn for the worse last weekend ... and, they spent much of Thursday calling family and friends so they could say goodbye to him before watching his favorite movies and reading his favorite books.

Tayt was 19 years old.