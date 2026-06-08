Sarah Paulson Cozies Up To Warren Beatty's Daughter at Tonys, No Sign of Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson and Ella Beatty were cute and cozy at the 2026 Tony Awards ... and Holland Taylor was nowhere in sight.

The "All's Fair" star made her grand arrival Sunday night at the Tonys holding hands with Warren Beatty and Annette Bening's 26-year-old daughter.

At one point, the young actress was cheesing while she put her arm around Sarah's waist and turned to whisper something in her ear ... but there was no sign of Sarah's 83-year-old partner Holland.

Sarah and Holland hit up the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March together ... and it's unclear why Holland wasn't at the Tonys with Sarah.

Sarah and Ella have a history ... in 2023 they shared the stage in the Broadway play "Appropriate" ... and that same year, Sarah was also tapped to ask Ella questions for her Interview magazine profile .

During the profile, Sarah said ... "I think we should set the scene a little bit and just acknowledge a certain reality, which is that we fell in love when we were doing Appropriate in a way that was incredibly real and powerful and magical." Ella agreed.