First Look at Sarah Paulson as Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos in 'Monster' Season 4

Move over, Charlize Theron, there's a new "Monster" in Hollywood ... and this time it's Sarah Paulson trying her hand at reimagining the harrowing story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

Check out these photos of Sarah getting into character as Aileen on the set of Ryan Murphy's 'Monster' Season 4 ... it's the first time we've seen Sarah as the serial killer.

Sarah looks mostly unrecognizable as Aileen in these shots ... she's dyed her hair and she's walking around a film set in Los Angeles wearing a bathrobe, undershirt, sweats, and slippers.

Aileen famously murdered 7 men from 1989 to 1990 while working as a street prostitute in Florida, shooting her clients at point-blank range. She was convicted and sentenced to death for the murders. In October 2022, she was executed by lethal injection.

Charlize depicted Aileen in the 2003 biopic "Monster" ... and her work earned Charlize an Oscar. Aileen's also had her story told in a different Netflix production ... a documentary called "Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers."