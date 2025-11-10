Serial Killer Queen Aileen Wuornos' Execution Items Going Up for Auction

Fans of the new Netflix doc about serial killer Aileen Wuornos now have a chance to walk in her shoes -- literally ... her personal items are coming up for auction.

From the signed L.A. Gear sneakers she was arrested in, to her crucifix necklace she wore during her execution ... they will all be for sale on the True Crime Collective website this week.

Aileen famously murdered 6 men from 1989 to 1990 by shooting them at point-blank range. As depicted in 2003's Charlize Theron-led biopic "Monster," and the new Netflix documentary "Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers" ... Aileen was convicted and sentenced to death for the murders. She was executed by lethal injection in October 2002 in Florida.

Other items include the county prison robe she was issued shortly after her arrest, the flip-flops she wore while on death watch and on her last walk to the death chamber, and her personal Bible, featuring hundreds of handwritten notes and highlights.