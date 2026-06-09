Pittsburgh Mayor Says City Wasn't Consulted Over Morgan Wallen's Canceled Show

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor is pushing back on Morgan Wallen's excuse for scrapping a concert in his town ... and he says Morgan's full of it.

The country music star claims he consulted Pittsburgh officials before calling off his Saturday performance due to a bad weather forecast ... but Mayor O'Connor says Morgan never actually talked to them and was acting on his own.

O'Connor told KDKA Radio ... "There was no contact to Public Safety or my administration so however the artist and his team picked to not have the show, that was on them, there was no consulting for Public Safety or the City of Pittsburgh."

The Mayor also claimed Morgan didn't even give the venue, Acrisure Stadium, a heads-up ... at least based on what he's heard.

O'Connor added ... "If you’re going to say that you consulted ... that's one story. We, again, had no record of that from public safety director, all the way down."

Play video content Video: Morgan Wallen Fires Back at Rumors He's Canceling Shows Instagram/@morganwallen

As we previously reported, Morgan said his team told him they'd been in touch with local officials, and encouraged him to cancel his show due to severe weather forecasts. Morgan claimed he questioned it at first, but ultimately agreed that pulling the plug was the right move.