Tracy Morgan is giving teachers an "F" for never living up to their full potential ... claiming he doesn't respect them because he believes they already peaked.

The actor and comedian sat down for a conversation with "Saturday Night Live" star Marcello Hernández on Variety's "Actors on Actors" series ... and Marcello opened up about his challenges in school.

Tracy Morgan says he “can’t stand teachers” because “they have a limit... that’s all they’re ever going to be.”



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Marcello -- who has talked about struggling with Attention Deficit Disorder when he was in school -- says teachers labeled him a troublemaker because of his behavior.

Tracy says his teachers probably just didn't understand Marcello or his gift for comedy ... before adding those same teachers should be jealous because Marcello's making bank -- while they're scraping by on meager salaries.

TM then doubles down ... claiming he hates teachers because they hit a ceiling and gave up ... whereas he always tells his kids to shoot for the stars.

Tracy dropped out of high school a few credits shy of his diploma to take care of his sick father ... and he's talked positively about quitting school ... saying in a 2010 New York Post interview he's glad he never went to college.

He told the Post, "Because if I went, I might have ended up at some crappy job. I'm glad I dropped out of high school, man. I wouldn't be where I'm at."