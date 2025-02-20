Jay Mohr Says Tracy Morgan Asked Jeanie Buss If She Was A Laker Girl

Play video content Mohr Stories Podcast

Tracy Morgan flattered Jeanie Buss while possibly exposing his lack of NBA knowledge at the same time ... with Jay Mohr saying the comedy legend asked his wife if she was a Laker Girl!!

The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member revealed the hilarious interaction in a preview of an upcoming "Mohr Stories" episode ... saying it went down at the sketch show's 50th anniversary event last week.

Mohr explained one of his goals for the weekend was to get his wife and longtime friend to get a pic together ... and he made it happen -- but not before the memorable encounter.

"I go, 'Tracy this is my wife, Jeanie,'" Mohr said. "And she goes, 'You gotta come out to L.A. and come to a Lakers game.'"

"He goes, 'Are you a dancer?! Because I don't f*** with the Lakers.'"

Of course, Morgan was most likely joking ... but he's a staple at Knicks games. If it really was a silly comment, the guys on the show loved it ... 'cause they laughed their asses off.

Buss took over the Lakers franchise in 2013, after her father and previous owner, Jerry, passed away.