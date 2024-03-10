LeBron James Cozies Up with Jeanie Buss, Linda Rambis at Lakers Game

LeBron James plopped down next to his female bosses at the Lakers game this week and made sure to ring in International Women's Day with 'em ... which they seemed to really dig.

Bron having the time of his life tonight 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cX9dFVkLSa — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 9, 2024 @big_business_

This clip of LBJ sitting down with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis -- both of whom are top-level Lakers execs, and who are effectively his employers -- at Friday's game is going viral right now ... and for good reason, we suppose. It's pretty hilarious ... and eye-popping too.

Check it out ... LeBron moseys on over to where JB and LR are sitting, courtside, and takes a seat in between them -- where he starts to chop it and, apparently, drop jokes in between.

Some lip-readers think they see LeBron saying ... "First and foremost, Happy International Women's Day" -- which Linda and Jeanie seemed to love, 'cause they were all over the guy with snuggles and bicep rubs. Nothing too inappropriate, of course, but it was quite a sight.

Jeanie even leaned her head on LeBron's shoulder at one point while they yukked it up.

Like we said ... nothing overtly over the line here, but it certainly threw the Internet into a tizzy -- and became a bit of a meme over the past couple days. Y'know ... "rizz" jokes, etc.

Of course, it's silly to assume Linda and Jeanie were into LeBron here -- as some online have suggested after watching this -- because not only are both women already known to be close with him (he is THE biggest Lakers star, after all) ... but they're both happily married!

Jeanie got hitched to Jay Mohr last year on the beach ... this after dating him for a bit. And Linda, meanwhile, has been married to Kurt Rambis for quite literally decades.

Goes without saying ... LeBron is also a married man -- so everyone can settle down.

As for why LeBron wasn't playing in this game against the Bucks ... his ankle's jacked up. So, nothing wrong with a little facetime with the higher-ups -- that's essentially what this was.