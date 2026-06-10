'A Thousand Miles' Singer Vanessa Carlton 'Memba Her?!
"A Thousand Miles" Singer Vanessa Carlton 'Memba Her?!
Published
East Coast artist Vanessa Carlton was only 22 years old when she shot to stardom after her debut single, "A Thousand Miles," hit the airwaves in early 2002 ...
The debut single has been featured on movies, television shows, and commercials ... most famously, Terry Crews bustin' out his vocals in "White Chicks."
🎶Makin' my way downtown
Walkin' fast, faces pass and I'm homebound!🎶