Play video content Video: Ashley Parker Angel Explains How Drama Turned Him Away from O-Town Return TMZ.com

Ashley Parker Angel isn't ruling out a future return to O-Town ... telling us "never say never" when asked if he'd ever consider reuniting with the group ... but it sounds like there's some lingering issues that need to be resolved.

Ashley chopped it up with Alexa Klohn and Charlie Neff on the "TMZ Podcast" and he revealed there's still some group drama that hasn't been fully hashed out. He says they simply haven't found the right environment to have those difficult conversations.

Despite all that, the boy band singer insists he's supportive of his former bandmates and is happy they're continuing to perform and celebrate O-Town's legacy.

Ashley acknowledged there has been some bad blood between him and one member of the group ... appearing to allude to longtime tension with Erik-Michael Estrada -- who's spoken to us in the past and stated if Ashley wanted back in, he would figure out a way to "multi-task."

Ashley explained he's actually been offered opportunities to reunite with the band over the years ... but says he's passed because of the "drama from behind the scenes."

As for the biggest misconception surrounding his absence, Ashley says it's people who think he believes he's better than or above the rest of the guys. He says that's never been the case.

Play video content Video: Ashley Parker Angel Says He’d Support His Son Joining OnlyFans TMZ.com

The singer even commented on his famous thirst-trap photos that helped make him a viral sensation over the years, acknowledging some of the posts left very little to the imagination.

Ashley took a surprisingly open-minded stance when asked about adult-content platforms, telling us he wouldn't automatically oppose his son joining OnlyFans if that's something he wanted to do as an adult ... making it clear he's not interested in judging people for how they choose to make a living.