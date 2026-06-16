Waterfall For These Sizzling Stars ... What A Rush!

Celebs really know how to go with the flow ... and these stars turned Mother Nature's showers into their own personal photo studios by posing in front of some seriously stunning waterfalls.

Kendall Jenner, Jodie Woods, Yvonne Orji, and James Kennedy are just a few famous faces who've stopped to make a splash ... stripping down to their swimwear and looking way cooler than the rest of us sweating through summer.

Turns out waterfalls are basically Hollywood's favorite natural filter ... with Keke Palmer, Derek Hough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Scheana Shay, Diplo and plenty more stars getting in on the action too.