'Superman' David Corenswet Defends 'Supergirl' Milly Alcock From Touchy Photog

Looks like Superman's cape comes with a personal-space policy ... 'cause David Corenswet stepped in fast when a photographer got a little too close to "Supergirl" star Milly Alcock.

David getting protecting Milly of a paparazzi at the Supergirl red carpet! That’s cousin! pic.twitter.com/QdAyxjQUsL @DailyCorenswets

Check out the clip -- the Man of Steel went full Balls of Steel, activating his super senses Monday night at the premiere of the latest DC Universe flick in NYC after spotting a photographer reach out and touch Milly's back.

David wasted no time flying into action ... swooping around the crowd and seemingly making it clear the photog needed to keep a safer distance.

The moment's gone viral online, with fans eating up the real-life "Superman protecting Supergirl" energy. After all, if the guy playing Clark Kent shoots you that look, you're probably backing off pretty fast!