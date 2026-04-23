'Superman' Production Actually Benefits Atlanta Inmates, Feds Say

Inmates at the federal slammer in Atlanta are pissed about the "Superman" sequel being shot there ... but we've now heard from prison officials, who say that those bitching about the production should realize the Man of Steel is good for them!

TMZ broke the news ... inmates are mad because the "Man of Tomorrow" shoot is messing up their routines -- and more importantly, access inside the joint and at the commissary. Basically, while the flick is in production, we're told prisoners have to remain in their cells way more than under normal circumstances.

But the Federal Bureau of Prisons now tells TMZ ... they've heard nothing but positive feedback about the production from inside the joint ... and it's an honor for the facility to be a location for the DC movie.

We're told by officials ... disruptions to inmates' lives have been kept to a minimum ... and those who are complaining are blowing it out of proportion. The BOP confirmed what we were told ... inmates are more confined during the shoot, but they're also getting better meals ... because the higher-quality chow is prepared hot in their respective housing units, as opposed to dished out in the dining hall.

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"Superman" writer-director James Gunn shared a picture from the prison on Monday ... showing it's where Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor ended up after the previous flick ... thereby confirming "Man of Tomorrow" started shooting.