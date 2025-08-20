Nicholas Hoult Talks Aaron Rodgers Meetup, Steelers Preseason Game

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nicholas Hoult admittedly knows very little about American football, but one thing's clear -- after he took in the Pittsburgh preseason game over the weekend, he's a big fan of Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers!

The "Superman" actor hit up Acrisure Stadium on Saturday to catch the Black and Yellow's exhibition matchup with the Buccaneers ... and he told TMZ Sports out at LAX on Tuesday the trip was awesome.

He got some one-on-one time with Rodgers just before kickoff -- and he said it was "cool" to bro down with Pitt's new signal-caller.

As for the game, while he's still working on understanding all of its X's and O's, he nonetheless told us it "was great."

Hoult, who's from the UK and is far more into futbol than football, did say if a European city ever landed a Super Bowl, he was sure it'd be successful .... noting the Steelers are set to take on the Vikings in Ireland later next month.