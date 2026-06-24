Police Identify Planet Fitness Peeping Tom Suspect, Say They Found Over 50 Videos

Cops say a Peeping Tom filmed dozens of women without their knowledge at a Planet Fitness in California ... and now police are putting the suspect on blast.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department identified the suspect in the "electronic peeping" case as 40-year-old Grover Beach man Kyle L. Combs.

Multiple outlets report cops were able to ID him from surveillance video and witness reports.

Police say they subsequently discovered over 50 videos of women in the gym's tanning booths, who seemingly didn't know they were being filmed.

According to KSBY 6, police say Combs would go into the tanning booth room and film women "nude or partially nude" without their knowledge.

In a news release, AGPD said they hadn't named Combs until now because they didn't want to compromise the investigation.

So far, authorities say they've identified 23 of the potential victims ... but there may be over 40 in total.

The recordings were reportedly taken between January and December of last year.

There are no official charges yet ... but AGPD says they plan to submit the case to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office by the end of the week. They say they're looking at charging Combs with using a concealed recording device in a private area.

There are currently multiple lawsuits filed in connection with the case ... at least one is going after Planet Fitness.