Tom Brady Takes Dogs To Gym For Workout In Miami

Tom Brady got in a swole sesh with his dawgs this week -- and we mean that literally ... with the seven-time Super Bowl champion taking his furry pals to the gym in Miami!!

The legendary quarterback and FOX Sports analyst was out and about in Florida ... with his four-legged friends in tow as he left a workout.

Speaking of legs, it's clear TB12 ain't neglecting his lower limbs ... 'cause he put his chiseled gams on full display as he rocked a pair of black short shorts.

Brady is no stranger to bringing Fluffy -- the pup he and Gisele Bündchen rescued in 2016 -- along for his fitness regimen ... as he's previously been spotted carrying the cute little thing in his arms like a football.

The 47-year-old also had his pitbull mix present for the outing ... electing to keep the canine near his side on a leash.

While bringing pets along for a lift isn't usually proper gym etiquette, this IS Brady we're talking about -- it's not like he works out at Planet Fitness (no shade), and chances are he gets a bit of privacy when he's focusing on his figure.