Jack Schlossberg Loses Kennedy Legacy Hope With Congressional Defeat

The only grandson of John F. Kennedy made a huge push to carry on the family's dynamic legacy with his run for Congress ... but that'll have to wait after his first political defeat.

Jack Schlossberg failed to secure the Democratic nomination in New York's 12th District ... and state Assemblyman Micah Lasher is projected to be on the ballot for November's general election.

It didn't help that last month, The New York Times published a blistering story on Jack, alleging he's not a serious candidate ... torpedoing important meetings in favor of naps. The piece also claimed his campaign was in chaos.

Jack's response to TMZ at the time ... "Politics 101: Attack the frontrunner, especially if it's not true. Not the first time, won't be the last."