Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Charged in Domestic Violence Case

Bonnie Rotten's legal troubles with Jesse James aren't staying in the garage ... prosecutors have officially moved forward with criminal charges in her domestic violence case.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Bonnie -- whose real name is Alaina Antoinnette James -- has been formally charged in Texas with assault causing bodily injury-family violence ... a misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail, if she's convicted.

The charge stems from a March incident involving her husband ... the famed motorcycle builder and reality TV star. Prosecutors allege Bonnie caused bodily injury to Jesse by punching him, scratching his face and eye area, and/or biting his thumb, hand or finger.

As we reported, Bonnie was arrested after deputies responded to the couple's Texas home following a reported domestic disturbance. According to a probable cause affidavit, Jesse told cops Bonnie struck him multiple times and bit his thumb during the altercation. Deputies said they observed visible injuries, including redness on his face and dark marks near one of his eyes.

If this all sounds like a marriage headed for a split, think again ... Bonnie told TMZ she and Jesse remain a couple despite her arrest ... and she even shared a loving Father's Day post for him over the weekend.

Following her arrest, Bonnie was released on a $3,000 bond and ordered to comply with a number of court-imposed conditions. Jesse was also named a protected person in the case ... with a judge ordering Bonnie not to threaten, harass or assault him while the matter remains pending.