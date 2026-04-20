Jesse James Hangs With Wife Bonnie Rotten at Auto Show After Court Showdown, on Video

Play video content Video: Jesse James Hits Auto Show With Bonnie Rotten After Court Showdown TMZ.com

Jesse James and his wife Bonnie Rotten might be calling a truce -- because just a month after their messy court drama, they’re back in the same orbit.

Check out the clip ... the estranged couple was all smiles at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction over the weekend, cruising around in a vintage ride and even hitting the stage together during bidding.

Now, don’t go calling it a full-blown romantic reunion just yet -- there was no PDA -- but they also weren’t at each other’s throats ... which is quite the shift, considering a judge recently ordered Bonnie to stop threatening Jesse or risk jail time.

As we reported, Jesse previously accused Bonnie of repeatedly punching him and even biting his thumb -- claims that led to cops slapping cuffs on her after spotting injuries on him.