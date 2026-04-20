Jesse James Hangs With Wife Bonnie Rotten at Auto Show After Court Showdown, on Video
Jesse James Cruising With Wife Bonnie Rotten After Legal Drama!!!
Jesse James and his wife Bonnie Rotten might be calling a truce -- because just a month after their messy court drama, they’re back in the same orbit.
Check out the clip ... the estranged couple was all smiles at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction over the weekend, cruising around in a vintage ride and even hitting the stage together during bidding.
Now, don’t go calling it a full-blown romantic reunion just yet -- there was no PDA -- but they also weren’t at each other’s throats ... which is quite the shift, considering a judge recently ordered Bonnie to stop threatening Jesse or risk jail time.
As we reported, Jesse previously accused Bonnie of repeatedly punching him and even biting his thumb -- claims that led to cops slapping cuffs on her after spotting injuries on him.
With strict bail conditions now in place, it looks like Bonnie’s keeping things calm -- and, at least for now, playing nice.