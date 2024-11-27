Jesse James Claims Customer Suing Over Custom Firearm Refuses To Pay Bill

Jesse James is being sued over a custom firearm he agreed to make for a customer ... but Jesse says the guy taking him to court is refusing to pay the rest of his bill and is trying to back out.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, a man named David Chace claims he entered into an oral agreement with Jesse and his company Jesse James Firearms Unlimited in 2018 for the construction and purchase of a custom-made pistol set and gave Jesse a $5,000 deposit.

Chace claims he put the project on hold in 2020 and when he resumed it in April 2020, Chace says he tried to change his order from a whole set of pistols to a single custom firearm ... and says Jesse agreed to the change.

It's been six years since their original pact, and Chace claims the gun still hasn't been completed to his satisfaction ... and he says Jesse is being "hostile and inappropriate."

Chace claims he's paid Jesse $75,000 to date and doesn't have the gun or any info on when it will be finished or delivered ... so he's suing to get his money back plus other damages.

However, Jesse tells TMZ ... he was in constant communication with Chace throughout the process and the gun has been finished, but Chace refuses to pay the final bill and owes him $90,000.

Jesse tells us it took almost a year just to make the parts for the gun and says the weapon is valued at around $250,000 ... but he says he gave Chace a discounted price for it.