Jesse James' Estranged Wife Bonnie Rotten Arrested

Jesse James' estranged wife Bonnie Rotten (Alaina James) was arrested in Texas ... TMZ has learned.

According to jail records, seen by TMZ, Alaina was booked into the Hays County Jail Saturday night on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.

Records show the arrest was listed as "warrantless/on-view," meaning authorities allegedly witnessed the incident or had probable cause at the scene. Alaina had her bond set at $3K.

Details surrounding the incident that led to the arrest are unclear at this time.

As we reported ... James -- Sandra Bullock's ex-husband -- filed for a restraining order in November 2024 in response to Rotten's divorce petition and her own TRO request. Each party accused each other of domestic abuse.