Jesse James Said Wife Bonnie Rotten Hit Him in Face, Bit His Thumb: Police Report

Police believe Jesse James' wife, Bonnie Rotten -- whose real name is Alaina James -- attacked him Saturday in a fight that left him with visible injuries on his face and neck.

As we reported ... Alaina was arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail outside San Antonio, Texas on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member. But now we have all the gritty details of the shocking incident that Jesse says preceded the arrest.

In a police report obtained by TMZ, cops say Jesse accused Alaina of striking him several times in the face and biting his right thumb.

Police say they observed injuries on his body consistent with most of his story ... including "several dark red marks on right side of face (adjacent right eye) and (right side of neck)."

According to the report, Jesse said he felt pain on the side of his face and his right eye itself. Cops say they couldn't detect bite marks on Jesse's thumb, but it didn't matter. They appeared to have enough to bring Alaina into custody without a warrant.

Remember ... James -- Sandra Bullock's ex-husband -- filed for a restraining order in November 2024 in response to Alaina's divorce petition and her own TRO request. Each party accused the other of domestic abuse.