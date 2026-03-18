Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Court-Ordered to Not Threaten or Assault Him

Jesse James' wife Bonnie Rotten received what she may view as a rotten bunch of bail conditions that'll keep her under tight restrictions ... requiring her not to threaten or attack her husband -- according to new court documents.

TMZ obtained the docs from Hays County Court in Texas, and they lay out the conditions while Bonnie is out of custody on $3,000 bond ... which she must fully comply with if she wants to stay out of the clink.

In the docs, Jesse is listed as a "protected individual" -- and Bonnie is expressly prohibited from committing any "family violence, indecent assault or abuse, stalking or trafficking against [him]." There's more.

Bonnie must also refrain from communicating "directly with protected individual or a member of the family or household in a threatening or harassing manner."

In addition, Bonnie is barred from possessing a firearm and must submit to a substance abuse evaluation and participate in cognitive behavioral intervention as recommended by the county's judicial services department.

As we first reported ... Bonnie -- real name Alaina James -- was arrested Saturday and booked into the Hays County Jail for assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.

We obtained the police report in which Jesse accused Bonnie of repeatedly punching him in the face and chomping on his thumb. Police cuffed Bonnie after observing some of the injuries on Jesse.