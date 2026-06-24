Terminally Ill 12-Year-Old Euthanized in Netherlands

A terminally ill 12-year-old has been euthanized in the Netherlands ... and now, the doctor will be reviewed ... despite the practice being legal.

Here's the deal ... in 2024, the Dutch government legalized euthanasia for severely ill children between the ages of 1 and 12 ... and this unidentified minor in question died last year, according to the outlet NOS. The child is the first to die via euthanasia since the law was passed.

The Netherlands Minister of Health, Sophie Hermans, reportedly wrote in a legal letter that the case has been reviewed and will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service (OM), which will ultimately determine if the procedure was handled with regard to the law.

There are several regulations involving voluntary euthanasia, and the Dutch government says it's allowed only "for patients whose unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement has a medical dimension." Plus, the patient must ask for euthanasia themselves and fully understand its consequences.

The government does not allow euthanasia "in cases where a person is 'finished with life' or deems their life to be 'completed.'"

🇪🇸 In a few hours, Noelia Castillo Ramos, 25, will receive euthanasia for depression in Spanish history after suffering a multiple rape in a care center in 2022.



As a result of the trauma, she suffered from severe depression and attempted suicide by jumping from a fifth floor,… pic.twitter.com/HhCad93xIK @world24x7hr

Euthanasia has slowly become an option in various countries -- earlier this year, we told you about a Spanish woman who decided to undergo euthanasia to end her life at just 25 years old after failing to commit suicide multiple times in the past.