Trump Administration To Investigate Noelia Castillo Ramos' Euthanasia Death

President Trump's administration is seeking answers from Spain over a woman's voluntary death.

Noelia Castillo Ramos voluntarily underwent a euthanasia procedure earlier this month ... and now The New York Post is reporting Trump's State Department is instructing the U.S. Embassy in Madrid to open a probe into the matter.

As we reported ... Noelia's tragic decision to opt for euthanasia at age 25 came after a past suicide attempt left her paralyzed and in chronic pain. She reportedly jumped from a fifth-floor building after an alleged sexual assault.

Trump's administration reportedly wants to look into the way law enforcement in Spain is handling sexual assaults and to let the country's leadership know America has "serious concerns" over "many systemic human rights failures" regarding Noelia's death.

Noelia's father reportedly tried to halt the medically-assisted suicide at the last minute, but a judge rejected his request.

The State Department also reportedly claims Noelia voiced concerns over going through with the euthanasia procedure in her final hours and was ignored.