Noelia Castillo Ramos Encouraged by Dad to Walk in Heartbreaking Video Before Death

Father Cheers Her on as She Tries to Walk, Watch

Noelia Castillo Ramos' father encouraged her to take a few steps with the use of a pair of canes ... in a heartbreaking video that has emerged after she opted to be euthanized.

Noelia's dad -- Geronimo Castillo -- says Noelia will be running again soon ... lovingly referring to her as a "machine" in the new video published by the Spanish outlet Okdiario.

Noelia's dad flashes a small smile for the camera as she moves along slowly ... though she doesn't speak during her dad's running commentary.

It's unclear when this video was taken ... but it has come out after Noelia ultimately went through with her decision to end her own life.

As we told you ... Noelia gave one final interview last week before undergoing the procedure -- which Geronimo tried to get a judge to stop at the last minute. The judge denied Geronimo's request.

Noelia previously tried to die by suicide after leaping from a tall building following an alleged sexual assault. The attempt left her paraplegic and in chronic pain.

The Christian Lawyers -- the law group that represented Noelia's dad in his attempt to get the euthanasia stopped -- told us neither of Noelia's parents attended the euthanasia.

Noelia was just 25 years old.

RIP