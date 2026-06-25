Bailey Zimmerman Cleared of Criminal Charges After Allegedly Trashing Hotel Room

Bailey Zimmerman is off the hook in his criminal case after prosecutors dropped charges against him for allegedly trashing his New Mexico hotel room.

The country singer's attorney tells TMZ ... Bailey immediately took responsibility for his mistake and, as a result, the Bernalillo County District Attorney quickly resolved the case.

The DA's Office told KRQE News in Albuquerque that the charges were dropped because Zimmerman paid full restitution to the hotel.

Zimemrman was facing a felony charge of criminal damage to property over $1,000 and a misdemeanor charge for falsely obtaining services.

As we reported, Zimmerman allegedly turned his hotel room upside down at the Sandia Resort & Casino in May after reportedly getting drunk before one of his concerts, which was ultimately canceled. He allegedly caused $16,000 in damage to the room while skipping out on a $400 bill for alcohol.