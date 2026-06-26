Runaway Bull Violently Knocks Woman Off Scooter In India, On Video

Play video content Video: Runaway Bull Violently Knocks Women Off Scooter In India, On Video Clipzilla/NX/Joseph Golder

One woman in India got absolutely steamrolled by a runaway bull ... after the beast came flying out of nowhere, launched itself at her scooter, and sent her crashing hard onto the pavement ... and it's all on video.

Wild CCTV footage from the city of Manmad shows the bull charging across the road before attempting to hurdle the unsuspecting woman ... only to completely botch the jump, slam into her, knock her off the scooter and bolt from the scene.

The impact left the woman with serious head and shoulder injuries, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

As for the bull? It's unclear if it was caught ... and it's just the latest example of the growing stray cattle problem in the city.