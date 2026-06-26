United Airlines Passenger Goes Nuts On Flight Crew as Plane Gets Diverted: Video

A disturbed passenger on a United Airlines flight caused one helluva scene, prompting the captain to divert the plane and land in Tokyo for safety reasons, according to an eyewitness.

The bizarre incident occurred on a UA commercial jet heading to San Francisco from Shanghai, China, on Wednesday afternoon, the witness wrote in a post on Reddit.

According to the witness's account ... after takeoff, a passenger was getting unruly ... before beefing with crew members on the plane.

✈️ A United Airlines flight from Shanghai to San Francisco was diverted to Tokyo on June 24 after a reported onboard dispute.

Chinese media said the dispute involved a passenger and the cabin crew.

Passengers said Japanese police boarded the plane after landing and escorted the… pic.twitter.com/5Smbg1SREI @jiemian_news

She then got into it with the flight crew, claiming they were trying to "oppress" her. She also reportedly elbowed the captain when he came over to calm the situation, triggering a fiery argument between the two. The plane was then diverted to Tokyo Narita Airport, where it landed a short time later.

Police officers boarded the jet and took the passenger into custody, leading her away. She reportedly grabbed a bunch of documents in the seatback in front of her and threw them into the air before yelling profanities. Video posted online shows the officers confronting the screaming woman before escorting her off the flight.