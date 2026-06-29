Apolo Ohno Sues Ex For Refusing to Return Olympic Memorabilia

Olympic gold medalist Apolo Ohno is dragging his ex-girlfriend Anna Pham to court for refusing to return his personal property, TMZ has learned.

Apolo filed a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claiming Anna has hundreds of items of personal and business property ... including studio and audio-production equipment, photographic and video equipment, electronics, apparel, a firearm, and computer hard drives containing irreplaceable content ... plus Olympic race and training footage, documentary footage held for future commercial sale, an unpublished book manuscript and personal Olympic photographs.

The athlete claims the relationship ended in 2023, but they remained friends throughout most of 2024.

He said he sent Anna a written demand via Instagram in October 2025, but Anna only released Olympic medals she had in her possession.

For her part, Anna tells TMZ ... Apolo was willing to allow her to return his stuff on her own terms, and told her he would pay for it when she was ready to return it.