Bull Rider Trampled During Rodeo in NYC, Shocking Video Shows

A bull rider got violently trampled during a rodeo in NYC, turning him into a bloody mess and sending him straight to the emergency room, according to police.

The terrifying incident occurred Sunday night in the Bronx, where the 25-year-old man was riding the bull at the Rodeo Tierra Caliente before he was suddenly tossed like a rag doll to the ground.

NBC New York obtained a video showing the exact moment the rider fell from the bull and was stomped by its hooves. Several handlers rushed in to drag the rider away to safety.

An off-duty paramedic, who was watching the event, reportedly administered medical aid to the rider, whose cheek was punctured by the bull's horn. She was able to stop the flow of blood using her bare hands.

The NYPD tells TMZ ... the rider was rushed to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.