Play video content Video: Giancarlo Esposito Crashes Our TMZ Tour Bus!!! TMZ.com

Here at TMZ, we like to move our product in bulk ... and that's easier to do when we kidnap someone onto our TMZ Tour Bus -- like the great Giancarlo Esposito!

Check out the clip ... we got the "Breaking Bad" actor out in Beverly Hills and asked him to come onto our bus to say hi!

Don't worry, Giancarlo was there was his daughter so he was well protected from our shenanigans ... but that didn't stop him from spending some time with our esteemed guests.

We took the opportunity to ask him about what he thinks of the great Spike Lee -- as you know they worked together on "Do the Right Thing" and several other of the New York director's classics.

Giancarlo, of course, had nothing but great things to say about his dear friend ... and also mentioned they worked together recently on a cool Fiat commercial!