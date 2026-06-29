Suspected Murderer Dies of Heart Attack While Dumping Victim's Body, Cops Say
Alabama Suspected Murderer Suffers Fatal Heart Attack While Dumping Victim's Body
The body of suspected murderer Daniel Robbins was found in a ditch in a remote forest in Alabama ... and his alleged victim's corpse was lying right beside him.
Robbins allegedly strangled a woman -- Jessica Folds -- to death ... and authorities found him dead on June 10 ... his body was in the fetal position next to Jessica's body.
Investigators believe Robbins had a heart attack while disposing of Folds' body.
Authorities are under the impression Folds was murdered during a domestic dispute ... but no word where the alleged strangulation took place.
Police were called to the scene when a passerby noticed Robbins' pickup truck was still running, with the driver's side door open, parked on a dirt road near County Road 86.
Cops recovered the bodies and turned them over to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsies.