'Columbo' Star Peter Falk's Daughter Left Multiple Suicide Notes

Peter Falk's daughter wrote multiple suicide notes before she took her own life ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's newly released death investigation, Jacqueline Falk taped multiple handwritten notes to her garage wall before her suicide. The report does not detail the contents of her notes.

As TMZ first reported back in April, Jacqueline -- the adopted daughter of the legendary "Columbo" star -- hanged herself in her Los Angeles home. She was 60.

The Medical Examiner's report also includes statements from investigators summarizing the scene and confirming there were no signs of foul play. She had no drugs in her system, nor were any found at the scene.

Her dad, Peter, married Alyce Mayo in 1960, and the couple adopted two daughters -- Jacqueline and Catherine. Peter died in 2011 at age 83 after battling Alzheimer's disease.