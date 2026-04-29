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'Columbo' Legend Peter Falk's Daughter Dies By Suicide at 60

'Columbo' Star Peter Falk Daughter Dies By Suicide In Los Angeles

By TMZ Staff
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Jacqueline Falk -- the adopted daughter of legendary "Columbo" actor Peter Falk -- died this week after taking her own life ... TMZ has learned.

According to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, Jacqueline hanged herself in a Los Angeles home Monday. It's unclear if she left a note.

Her dad, Peter, married Alyce Mayo in 1960, and the couple adopted 2 daughters -- Jacqueline and Catherine.

   

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In the 2000s, Peter was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and dementia -- and eventually died on June 23, 2011.  The actor was best known for his iconic role as Lt. Columbo in the long-running TV series "Columbo."

Jacqueline was 60.

RIP

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