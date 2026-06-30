Late 'Love Island' Host Caroline Flack's Brother Paul Dies By Suicide

Six Years After Her Death

Paul Flack -- the older brother of late "Love Island UK" host Caroline Flack -- is dead ... and cops have ruled his death a suicide, just like his sister's.

Paul was found unresponsive in his Norwich, England home on June 21 and was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately was ruled dead ... according to multiple UK-based outlets, including the Daily Mail and The Independent.

Officials reportedly conducted a provisional post-mortem exam and determined Paul took his own life.

You may remember ... Caroline was found dead in her London apartment back in February 2020, committing suicide at 40 while awaiting trial on an assault charge.

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Caroline's boyfriend Lewis Burton -- whom she was accused of attacking with a lamp -- spoke out in the aftermath of her death ... sharing a touching tribute to his late partner.

Paul is survived by his longtime partner and his children.

He was 55.

RIP