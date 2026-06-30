Maryland Teen Sentenced to Life In Prison For Murdering His Boss

Maryland teenager Jonah Poole was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder for killing his former boss, Edward Koza ... burning him to death inside his car.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department announced Poole's sentence last week ... saying Poole was ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison and forfeit approximately $215,000 he stole from Koza, his former boss at Tropic Bay Water Gardens in Davidsonville, MD.

It remains unclear if Poole's brief employment with Koza was part of his motive for the killing.

Prosecutors allege Poole and his girlfriend Kylee Dakes attacked Koza back in May 2025 at Koza's garden store ... before binding him, taping his mouth shut, and driving him around in Koza's own truck ... this according to a report from WTOP.

Authorities say the couple then poured gasoline over the vehicle and set it on fire with Koza still inside. Police found Koza's body in the burning vehicle when they arrived on the scene.