Jussie Smollett Debuts New Romance With 'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown

Jussie Smollett's found a new leading man ... because TMZ has learned he's dating "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown.

The new couple stepped out together in Los Angeles for an all-day date Monday ... grabbing lunch with Karamo's mom, running errands, and wrapping things up with a hike through Runyon Canyon, where they weren't shy about showing a little affection.

The chemistry was hard to miss. The two were smiling their way around town, chatting nonstop and sticking close together.

At one point, Jussie reached over and playfully cupped Karamo's chin ... a sweet PDA moment that sure looked like a couple in the honeymoon phase.

The romance comes just weeks after we first reported Jussie and his former fiancé, Jabari Redd, had called off their engagement after nearly three years together. Sources told us the split was amicable, with plenty of mutual respect despite the breakup.