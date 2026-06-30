Ruby Rose Shares Video Of Freak Pool Accident That Broke Multiple Ribs

Play video content Video: Ruby Rose Breaks Ribs in Freak Pool Accident

Ruby Rose is saying goodbye to summer prematurely ... 'cause she was rushed to the hospital after breaking two ribs in a freak pool accident ... and it's all on video.

The Aussie actress shared security footage on her IG Story Monday showing the painful moment she slipped while holding a hose, missed the edge of the pool, slammed into the side, and crashed into the water.

Ruby captioned the clip, "RIP to my ribs, and to the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple."

In the video, you can see her desperately swimming to the edge after the brutal impact.

Ruby kept her sense of humor, joking, "Straight to the hospital, did not pass go or collect $200," while soundtracking the clip with The La's 1990 hit, "There She Goes."

Ruby later revealed on Threads she's now having to "breathe into a machine lol."