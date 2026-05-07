Ruby Rose Ducks Cameras in First Spotting Since Katy Perry Sex Assault Allegations
Ruby Rose Pulling Her Best Batwoman ... Escaping While Asked About Katy Perry
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BACKGRID
Ruby Rose is coming up for air after claiming Katy Perry sexually assaulted her ... she just surfaced for the first time since sparking a police investigation.
The "Orange Is the New Black" and "Batwoman" star was spotted in public on Wednesday, dipping into an office building in Beverly Hills.
Photogs peppered Ruby with questions about her allegations as she parked her car and headed inside ... but she didn't really seem to be in the mood to talk about Katy or the alleged incident 16 years ago.
Katy's denied the allegations, which Ruby posted online last month, but she's now under a police investigation in Australia. Ruby claims Katy sexually assaulted her in 2010 at a nightclub in Melbourne.