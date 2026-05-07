Ruby Rose Ducks Cameras in First Spotting Since Katy Perry Sex Assault Allegations

Play video content Video: Ruby Rose BACKGRID

Ruby Rose is coming up for air after claiming Katy Perry sexually assaulted her ... she just surfaced for the first time since sparking a police investigation.

The "Orange Is the New Black" and "Batwoman" star was spotted in public on Wednesday, dipping into an office building in Beverly Hills.

Photogs peppered Ruby with questions about her allegations as she parked her car and headed inside ... but she didn't really seem to be in the mood to talk about Katy or the alleged incident 16 years ago.