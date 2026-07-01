Chloe Bailey Says She Found Evidence of Cheating at Ex-Boyfriend's House

Play video content Video: Chloe Bailey Call Her Daddy

Chloe Bailey says her ex-boyfriend didn't do a good job covering up his tracks when he was cheating on her ... because the evidence was all there for her to see ... and it was right in front of her face at his place.

The singer-songwriter stopped by Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast in an episode published Wednesday ... and she talked about noticing some telltale signs her guy wasn't faithful -- finding lash extensions, which she didn't wear, in his bathroom.

Chloe says she also found hair ties, which didn't fit her hair texture ... another sign of his infidelity.

Alex asked how she reacted ... and Chloe said it depended on her mood ... telling AC she called her godmother for advice instead of her sister Halle Bailey, who would have her "crashing out."

Chloe says she ultimately handled the situation with subtlety ... pretending not to see any of the evidence so she could get one more night of "cuddles" in -- before faking shock the next morning.

Worth noting ... Chloe doesn't call anyone out by name here -- but she's been linked to some famous faces in the past, including Gunna, Burna Boy, and soccer star Memphis Depay.